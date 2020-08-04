McLAUGHLIN, Harley:

12.09.1955 - 01.08.2020

Passed away suddenly in Hastings, much to the sadness of his family and friends. Dearly loved brother of Maurice McLaughlin. Adored Uncle of Benjamin (Germany), Emma & Tom and great-nephew Little Harley (Australia). Treasured friend of Lyn Toohey (Australia). Loved nephew of Bill & Amy (Wellington) and cousin of his Norton family. Treasured and loved friend of many. Harley will be at his home from Tuesday evening, family and friends are all welcome to visit. A Funeral service to celebrate Harley's life will be held Equippers Church, 306 Hapuku St, Frimley, Hastings, on Thursday 6th August at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations will be collected at the service for the Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club Inc. All messages for the McLaughlin family can be forwarded to PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.





