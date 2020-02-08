BUSCH, Hans:

Jan, Jackie, Susan, John, Shane and Stacey would like to thank everyone who has been in touch over the last few weeks. Your messages of support in the loss of a special husband, father, grandpa and friend were appreciated. He will be missed by each and every one of us. We would also like to thank Maryann and Marire staff in Stratford for their care, and Brian Darth and team for making this as easy as possible. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



