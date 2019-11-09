Hanni LACHENIT

Death Notice

LACHENIT, Hanni Minna
Anna (nee Werner):
Of Wellington, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Horst, loved mother of Annette & Thomas, loving mother-in- law to Chris & Lei, and the best ever Oma to Cameron and Jayden. Messages and tributes to 'the Lachenit family' can be placed in Hanni's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241.
A very caring, compassionate and generous soul who will be sadly missed by us all.
The family wish to extend their sincere thanks to the caring staff at Level 5 South Ward, Wellington Regional Hospital. A private family service has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019
