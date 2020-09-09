Hank SCHOUTEN

Guest Book
  • "Great cycling with you Hank. It took a while to discover we..."
    - John Schouten
  • "So sad to hear. Hank and i shared the "Hutt" car together..."
    - Ian Carson
  • "I have great memories of times long ago in upper hutt, when..."
    - Marilyn Olds
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kingswood
Cnr King & Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

SCHOUTEN, Hank:
On September 5, 2020 unexpectedly at home; aged 67 years. Husband of Jan, father of Anna and Richard, father-in-law of Grant and Talani, Opa of Kayla and Ava, and brother of Frank, Michelle and Cushla. A celebration of Hank's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Levin St John. Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating priority will be given to close family and friends, a live stream link will also be available by request.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020
