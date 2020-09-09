SCHOUTEN, Hank:
On September 5, 2020 unexpectedly at home; aged 67 years. Husband of Jan, father of Anna and Richard, father-in-law of Grant and Talani, Opa of Kayla and Ava, and brother of Frank, Michelle and Cushla. A celebration of Hank's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Levin St John. Due to COVID-19 restrictions seating priority will be given to close family and friends, a live stream link will also be available by request.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020