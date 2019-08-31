BAINBRIDGE, Hana Grace:
Unexpectedly in Wellington this week, aged 22 years. Dearly loved daughter of Gail, step-daughter of Ian, sister of Carma and Ruby, and step-sister of Andrew and Katherine. Much loved daughter of Steve Bainbridge (New Plymouth). Sadly missed - a beautiful, bubbly soul who remained very positive through the many challenges of life that she faced.
Our beautiful butterfly
has flown away.
A service to celebrate Hana's life will be held in Lychgate Funeral Home Chapel, corner of Johnsonville and Burgess Roads, Johnsonville, on Thursday 5th September, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 'Blind Foundation Guide Dog Appeal' (Hana loved dogs and worked for the Blind Foundation) or 'Riding for the Disabled - Wellington' would be appreciated. Donations can be left at the service. Messages for the family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019