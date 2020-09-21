McINTOSH, Hamish Nairn:
On 16 September 2020, unexpectedly, in his sleep, at home in Wellington. Born Invercargill, 26 August 1967. Beloved husband of Becky Prebble, and father of Barnaby, Faye, Reggie, and Roly. Son of Barbara McGrath of Invercargill and of the late Alastair McIntosh. Stepson of Avis McIntosh and of the Reverend James McGrath. Survived by his sister, Susannah Smith, his brother, Cameron McIntosh, and his former wife, Deborah Marris. Funeral at 2.00pm on Thursday 24 September at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington 6011, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossways Community Crèche Roofing Fund, https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/crossways-community-creche-help-us-fix-our-leaky. Messages may be sent to Hamish's family at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011, or via their website.
