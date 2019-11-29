GOODWIN, Hamish Luke:
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 27th November 2019, aged 57 years. Adored father of Nina, loved and loving son of Peter and Pauline (deceased), cherished brother of Mark and Jill Goodwin, Stephanie and Michael Moynihan, Raechel and Vince Osborne. Treasured uncle of Carl and Ta, Emma, Reuben and Maddie, Eric, Christie and Ben, great-uncle of Patrick, Lucy, Jack and Ella.
A unique soul who lit up the lives of those he met with his caring heart, inquisitive mind and unmatchable laugh.
One of a kind and forever
in our hearts.
A service will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11.00am. Messages to PO Box 300, Waikanae.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019