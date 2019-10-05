Hal WAGSTAFF

Guest Book
  • "I was sorry to hear of the death of my old pal. A man of..."
    - DAVID LACKEY
Service Information
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
094158720
Death Notice

WAGSTAFF, Hal Hugh: OBE
Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 2nd October 2019 with family at his side, aged 88. Beloved husband of the late Trudie. Leaves behind brother Gary, sons Stephen, David, and Michael, daughters-in-law Beth and Sue, grandchildren Jessica, Amy, Joshua, Hugh, and Margot. A service will be held at the North Harbour Stadium, Stadium Drive, Albany, Auckland, on Wednesday 9th October at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Well Foundation, Private Bag 93-503, Auckland 0740, or Harbour Hospice, PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740. Please note, there is venue parking charges, please allow time to make payment or alternatively download the 'AT Park' app to pay ahead of time.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.