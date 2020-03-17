LANGFORD,
Hakirere Enoka (Aki):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, aged 77 years, at the Elderslea Rest Home. Loving wife of Adam for 58 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Fred & Jenny, Trevor & Marian, Chris & Ange. Devoted Nana of Travis, Ryan and Lewis. Auntie Aki, Nana Aki will be sadly missed by all of her extended Whanau at Orongomai Marae and the rest of her whanau throughout New Zealand and overseas.
A Manihiki girl who loved to sing, dance & travel the world.
Messages and tributes can be placed in Aki's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz
Aki's funeral will be held at Orongomai Marae, Railway Ave, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 19th March at 10.00am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 17, 2020