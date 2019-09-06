YOUNG,
Gwyneth Joyce (Joy):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, in her 95th year. Dearly Loved wife of the late George. Loved mother of Peter, Glenys, Paul and Leanne. Loved mother-in-law of Dale, the late Hoover, Jocelyn and Simon. Grandmother to her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Joy will be missed by her extended family and friends.
All communications to the Young family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. A service for Joy will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Monday 9th September 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019