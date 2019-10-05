Gwenneth CHEER

CHEER,
Gwenneth (nee Giddens):
On 25th September 2019 at Napier. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nathan Cheer. Cherished mother & mother-in-law of Murray & Alison (Blenheim), Lorraine & John Thodey (Taradale), and the late Warren. Beloved Gran of Desiree (Auckland), Dwayne & Nadia (Mauritius), Mike (Christchurch), & Jo Cheer (Nelson), Austin & Michelle Dustow (Auckland), Aaron & Rebekah Dustow (Singapore), & Shannon & Hamish Janson (Hastings). Treasured Great-Gran of Lara, Lily, Roman, Asher, Xander, Maci & Taylor. Dearly loved sister of David & John (Waipukurau), and Noleen Giddens (Dannevirke). A private service has been held in Dannevirke. Messages C/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019
