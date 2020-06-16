NUTSFORD,
Gwenleen Helen (Gwen)
(nee Reynolds):
Of Otaki, formerly of Timaru. Peacefully on 11 June 2020 at Wellington Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Leanne, Robert (dec), Carolyn (dec), Heather, Murray and Chisato. Loving Nana of Ben, Spencer, Laurie-Ann and Pieter, Robert, Bianca, Rebecca, Connor, Hayden, and Sakura. Great-Grand Nana of Riley, Zion, Cruz, Ruby, and Lucy. Great-Great-Grand Nana of Brooke and Edie. Loved youngest sister to Mary, Doreen, Helen and Gordon.
"Gone to be with her Jesus"
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at The Hub, 157 Tasman Road, Otaki, on Friday 19 June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Horowhenua Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020