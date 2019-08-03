HAMLIN, Gwenda Beverley:
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Wednesday 31st July 2019. Dearly loved mother of John (deceased), Bruce (deceased) and Lesley. Loved aunt of Lynette, Robyn and Susan and their families. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Gwenda's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. Gwenda's funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Tuesday 6th August, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019