DONALDSON,
Gwenda Beryl (Gwen):
Aged 91 years, passed away peacefully at Longview Rest Home, Tawa, on 29 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec), loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Marian; Mark and Lorraine; Carl and Sue; Kareen; Sonya and Greg. Grandmother of Jayne, Nena, Siobhan, Sheldon, Nicole, Quintin, Bradley, Rachelle, Morgan and Aiden, and partners. Great-grandma of 7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Gwen Donaldson' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A funeral for Gwen will be held in the Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington, on Thursday 5th September at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019