JOHANSEN, Gwen Isabell:

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8th October 2019. Cherished wife of the late Neil, and much loved mother of Graeme, Les and Sandie, and the late Karen. Loved Nana of Michelle and Ben, Timothy, Hamish, Charlotte and Sam, and Matthew. Great Nana of Lydia and Aidan, and Nana Jo of Hamish, Sally and Luci.

"When tomorrow starts without me,

Don't think we're far apart,

For every time you think of me

I'm right there in your heart".

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left in Chapel foyer. Special thanks to the staff at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre for their love and care. Messages to the Johansen family, PO Box 1249, Palmerston North 4440. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 11th October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.





