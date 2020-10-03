Guy NATUSCH

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pan Pac Foyer, Municipal Theatre
Tennyson Street
Napier
Death Notice

NATUSCH, Guy Kingdon:
Service No. NZD3955, Royal New Zealand Navy, Sub Lieutenant. Passed away September 30, 2020. Aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 75 years. Loved father of Barry, Graeme and Adrian. Treasured granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Guy's life will be held in the Pan Pac Foyer, Municipal Theatre, Tennyson Street, Napier on Monday October 5, 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to the Natusch family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020
