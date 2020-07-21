Guy BAXTER

Guest Book
  • "Very sad lovely to meet you guy .theres just no words..."
  • "Going to miss you buddy.. Have had a great time with you as..."
    - Caine Rogers
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Harold
  • "Guy I will always remember you down at the Grey Avenue..."
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Boating Club
Paraparaumu Beach
Death Notice

BAXTER, Guy Robert:
Of Paraparaumu Beach. Peacefully at home on Saturday 18 July 2020. Aged 60 years. Loved father of Toni. Youngest son of Noeline and Bob (dec). Loved brother of Joe & Touda, Paula & Glen, and Debbie. Loved nephew of Murray & Barb, and a loved uncle, cousin and best friend of everybody. A service to celebrate Guy's life will be held at the Kapiti Boating Club, Paraparaumu Beach, on Thursday 23 July 2020 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Baxter Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020
