TEDD, Griffith John (Griff):
Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on November 5th 2019, in his 98th year. Much loved and loving husband of Nan for 41 years, and previously of the late Monica. Father and step-father to Linda and Nicky Tedd, Peter and Penny Gibson, David and Jenni Gibson. Grandpa to Jono and Philly Gibson. A Service to celebrate Griff's life will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 41/39 Great North Road, Wanganui, on Saturday, November 9th at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 8, 2019