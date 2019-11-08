Griffith TEDD

Guest Book
  • "Sorry I can't be there Dad, much love always, rest in..."
Service Information
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Chad's Anglican Church
41/39 Great North Road
Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

TEDD, Griffith John (Griff):
Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on November 5th 2019, in his 98th year. Much loved and loving husband of Nan for 41 years, and previously of the late Monica. Father and step-father to Linda and Nicky Tedd, Peter and Penny Gibson, David and Jenni Gibson. Grandpa to Jono and Philly Gibson. A Service to celebrate Griff's life will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 41/39 Great North Road, Wanganui, on Saturday, November 9th at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.