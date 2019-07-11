DANIELS, Greta
Tangatatutai Framhein:
It is with sadness to announce the passing of our dear mama. Aged 83. Our beloved Mum, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother & Friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Greta will be in Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua on Thursday 11th July from 10.00am. The family service will be held in the same chapel on Thursday 11th July at 6.00pm. The funeral service will be held in the same chapel on Friday 12th July at 10.00am. Mama Greta will be laid to rest at Whenua Tapu. Further details please contact Elizabeth Tago (Rota) 0226543065.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 237 5332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2019