WILKINSON,
Gregory Ross (Gregs):
Ross and Marlene sadly advise that our brave special no. 1 son passed away peacefully at his home in Spring Lodge, Upper Hutt, on 7th July 2020, in his 49th year. Loved brother and mate of Blair and James, dearly loved nephew of Denise and the late Wayne Karsten, and Glennis Wilkinson, loved cuzzie of Caroline and Adrian McCarten and family (Sydney), and Victoria Karsten and Oscar Geldenhuys (Perth). He will be so missed by his extended family and Kune Whanau. We are grateful to the Te Omanga Hospice staff for their care and support. Our heartfelt thanks to his family of carers and his friends at Spring Lodge for their compassion, exceptional love and care of Gregs both day and night. He loved you all and always made sure who was on duty each day. He lived the best life he could and we'll forever miss him, his big smile, cheery wave and the countless phone calls. Messages to the 'Wilkinson Family' may be left in Gregs' tribute book at
www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gregs will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, 11th July at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 9, 2020