HOARE,
Gregory Stewart (Greg):
On June 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Oxford Hospital, North Canterbury, surrounded by his loving family, aged 64 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Eloise and Brent, and Felicity. Loved grandad of Lincoln, and Xavier. Loved son of Margie and the late Don, loved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Paul, and Ross and Anna, loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Oxford Hospital for the wonderful care given to Greg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Greg Hoare, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2020