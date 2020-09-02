FRONTIN-ROLLET,
Gregory (Greg):
On 1st September 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 62. Much loved and wonderful son of Len and the late Hazel. Brother of the late Andrew and brother-in-law of Helen. Uncle of Travis and Karen, and Sven. Adored cousin of Brett, Sandra, Odette, Heather and Glenn and the rest of Greg's wider family. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice and the Cancer Unit of Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support of Greg. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.marypotter.org.nz. Messages to 'the Frontin-Rollet family' may be left in Greg's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service for Greg will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 7th September at 11:00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020