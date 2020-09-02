Gregory FRONTIN-ROLLET

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory FRONTIN-ROLLET.
Service Information
Service
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cockburn Street Chapel
Cockburn St & Onepu Rd
Kilbirnie
View Map
Death Notice

FRONTIN-ROLLET,
Gregory (Greg):
On 1st September 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 62. Much loved and wonderful son of Len and the late Hazel. Brother of the late Andrew and brother-in-law of Helen. Uncle of Travis and Karen, and Sven. Adored cousin of Brett, Sandra, Odette, Heather and Glenn and the rest of Greg's wider family. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice and the Cancer Unit of Wellington Regional Hospital for their care and support of Greg. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.marypotter.org.nz. Messages to 'the Frontin-Rollet family' may be left in Greg's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service for Greg will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 7th September at 11:00am, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.