Greg SLOANE

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Death Notice

SLOANE, Greg:
Peacefully on Saturday 25 July 2020 at ICU, HB Hospital, Aged 57 years. Much loved husband of Kathy. Beloved son of the late Margaret and Pat Sloane. Cherished step-dad of Sarah and Steve McAuliffe, and Bevan and Andrea Sinclair. Loved Grandad of Ben, Bree, and Ethan, and great-grandad of Alice. A special thanks to the team at the Dialysis Unit, and ICU at HB Hospital for their care and support. In lieu of flowers a donation to Kidney Health NZ can be left at the service. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Friday 31 July 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Sloane family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2020
