McCONAGHTY, Grant Ian:

Of Palmerston North. On Friday, December 13th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice, on his birthday. Much loved husband and best friend of Barbara, dearly loved Dad of Regan, and Luke, dearly loved son of June and Sam (deceased), much loved brother of Carol Lamb, & Ann Booth and Larry Lavin. Much loved Uncle G to all his nieces and nephews, loved son-in-law of Olive and Bill Morrison (deceased), a loved brother-in-law and Uncle of the Morrison families. Loved nephew of Gaye and Larry Mercer.

"Now at Peace".

In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Special thanks to the Staff and Volunteers at Arohanui Hospice for their special care shown to Grant and family. A service to Celebrate Grant's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11.00am.





