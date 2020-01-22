EASTON, Grant Francis
(Billy the Blacksmith):
Of Levin. Passed away on Thursday 16th January 2020. Loved and devoted husband of Jill. Loved Dad and good mate of Brenda & Mark, and Kelly & Travis. Brother and good mate of Lester & Rebecca, and the late Frederick Spencer Easton. Loved Grandad of Danielle, Jesse and Rikiana, and great-Grandad. Loved and adored Grandad 'Yay' of Zavier and Carter. Loved Uncle Grant of India and Jasper. In keeping with Grant's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages can be sent c/- 547 Queen Street East, Levin.
"An extremely proud blacksmith of his traditional workmanship and craft".
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 22, 2020