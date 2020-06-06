Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant BUCHAN. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 a.m. Cockburn Street Chapel Cockburn Street Lyall Bay View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice with his darling wife Denise at his side and listening to his favourite music. He was 61 years young. Dearly loved son of Joy and Donald (both dec). He deeply loved and was deeply loved and cherished by Denise. Loved and respected step-father to Amy, Ian and Michael. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Gael, David, Neville and Rebecca. Sadly missed employee of Madissen. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us through Grant's illness. Special thanks for the committed efforts of staff of Wards 7 North & 5 North; Mr Imad Aljanabi; Dr Jonathan Graham and his oncology team at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals; District Nurse Kylie Jones; and the determined skill of Dr Slavka Kudrnova; and the wonderful team at Mary Potter Hospice. You gave us valuable extra time to spend together and create some beautiful memories. Messages can be left in Grant's tribute book or posted C\- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A Service for Grant will be held at Cockburn Street Chapel, 1 Cockburn Street, Lyall Bay, Wellington, on Friday, 12th June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.







BUCHAN, Grant James:Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice with his darling wife Denise at his side and listening to his favourite music. He was 61 years young. Dearly loved son of Joy and Donald (both dec). He deeply loved and was deeply loved and cherished by Denise. Loved and respected step-father to Amy, Ian and Michael. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Gael, David, Neville and Rebecca. Sadly missed employee of Madissen. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us through Grant's illness. Special thanks for the committed efforts of staff of Wards 7 North & 5 North; Mr Imad Aljanabi; Dr Jonathan Graham and his oncology team at Wellington and Kenepuru Hospitals; District Nurse Kylie Jones; and the determined skill of Dr Slavka Kudrnova; and the wonderful team at Mary Potter Hospice. You gave us valuable extra time to spend together and create some beautiful memories. Messages can be left in Grant's tribute book or posted C\- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A Service for Grant will be held at Cockburn Street Chapel, 1 Cockburn Street, Lyall Bay, Wellington, on Friday, 12th June 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers