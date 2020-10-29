CLARK,
Grahame Jefferson (Jeff):
Loved by God and all his family. Passed away at The Mary Potter Hospice, Newtown, on October 27th 2020. Aged 73 years. Adored husband for 50 years to Gillian; Treasured Pops to his sons Fraser, Christopher and the late 'Davey Boy'. Loved Jeffie to his daughters-in-law, Mellie and Angie. Wonderful Poppa to his grandchildren Elliot, Tommy, Mitchell, Koen, Joely and Asher. A funeral service will be held for Jeff at The Arise Centre, 3 Pito-One Road, Korokoro, Lower Hutt, at 11.00am on Saturday 31st October 2020. No flowers, in lieu please consider a donation to The Mary Potter Hospice, Newtown, Wellington. www.marypotter.org.nz
