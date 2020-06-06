WRIGHT, Graham John:
Of Lower Hutt. Peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Elaine (nee Williams), dad and best friend/mate of Natascha and Wayne. Loved brother of Beverly, Bruce and the late Brent.
"Will be sadly missed by his family and all that knew
and loved him"
A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Kings Cres, Lower Hutt, on Monday 8 June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Wright family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020