Graham WRIGHT

Guest Book
  • "Heartfelt condolences Elaine. Thinking of you. Alma..."
  • "Our very deepest sympathy to you Elaine and your daughter...."
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Rd and Kings Cres
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

WRIGHT, Graham John:
Of Lower Hutt. Peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Much loved husband of Elaine (nee Williams), dad and best friend/mate of Natascha and Wayne. Loved brother of Beverly, Bruce and the late Brent.
"Will be sadly missed by his family and all that knew
and loved him"
A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Kings Cres, Lower Hutt, on Monday 8 June at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Wright family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.