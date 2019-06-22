WILLSON, Graham Fairlie:
Passed away peacefully at Marlborough Hospice 19th June 2019 aged 74 years. Dearly loved father of Kim, Ben and Janine (dec). Beloved brother of Jenny, Linda & Barbara (dec). Cherished father-in-law of John & Natalie. Much loved Papabee of Holly, Rebecca & Matthew and special Grandpa of Hemi. Fondly remembered by Marion. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel on Monday 24th June at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marlborough Hospice
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019