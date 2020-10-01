WENHAM, Graham Percival:
Graham's family wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways following their recent loss of Graham. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, donations and tributes to Kahukura. A special thanks to the staff of Wairarapa Hospital for their care; Pam Bailey for her guidance and comforting words; and to all who joined us to help farewell Graham. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
