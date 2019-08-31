WEIR, Graham Ritches:
On August 28, 2019, peacefully at Burlington Village, Christchurch, in his 88th year. Dearly beloved of Win, devoted father of Leslie, Mark and Heather, and Alison, loved Granpop of Cameron, Ali and James, and Rebekah. Life member of Tawa and Districts Pipe Band, Wellington Hawkes Bay Centre, life member of the New Zealand Railway and Locomotive Society. Many thanks to the staff of Golden Age Rest Home, Christchurch Public Hospital and Burlington Village for their extraordinary care of Graham. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graham Weir, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation (Guide Dog Puppies) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Graham's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, Christchurch, on Saturday, September 7, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019