PRITCHARD,

Graham George:



Of Palmerston North, died on 1 March 2020, aged 86. Graham, who was a lifelong teacher and tramper, was dearly loved and is sorely missed by his family - Ann, Liz and Kevin, Mark and Barbara, Ali and Murray, grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Emily, Owen, Simon and great-granddaughter Samara. The family is very grateful for the skilled and loving care of Graham given by the staff of the Dementia Unit, Ranfurly Care Centre, Feilding. A celebration of Graham's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday 6 March, at 1.00pm. Donations to Methodist Social Services in lieu of flowers would be appreciated which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Pritchard family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.





