PARR, Graham Raynor:
On June 24, 2019, peacefully at Masterton Hospital after a courageous fight; aged 60 years. Much loved father of Michael and Joseph and stepfather of Antony Makeham. Former husband and lifelong friend of Siobhan. Sadly missed by Veronica and Rhiannon. Only son of Raynor and Betty (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Janice & Peter, Lesley & Tony and Denise & Campbell. Uncle of Raynor, Hayley, Scott and Cameron. Special thanks to the medical teams at Hutt & Masterton Hospitals and Mr Jeff Wong. A service to celebrate the life of Graham will be held in St Mary's, 13 Terminus Street, Silverstream, Upper Hutt, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Parr family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from June 26 to June 27, 2019