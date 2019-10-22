OCKWELL, Graham:
Peacefully at home on Friday 18th October 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Soulmate of Ruth for 57 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Fay & Neil and Sussan & Kirk. Beloved Grampy of James, Nick, Kieran & Felicia, and Ethan. We invite you to come and celebrate Graham's elevation to Heaven to be with Jesus, at the Whakatane Baptist Church, Keepa Road, on Friday 25th October at 11am. Feel free to dress cheerfully and, in lieu of flowers, please donate to our amazing Hospice EBOP service. All communication to the Ockwell family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 22, 2019