NEWDICK,
Graham Anthony:
Formerly of Lower Hutt. On Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Primrose Hospice, Bromsgrove UK aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Debbie and loved father and father-in-law to Jay and Samaneh, Ash and Emma. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Lindsay, Richard and Christine Newdick, Barbara and David Sarginson, Barry Burt, and uncle to Mark, Alice, Christopher and Peter Newdick, Amy, Kate and Ben Sarginson, Josh and Corey Burt. Messages to the Newdick family in the UK and any tributes from tomorrow, may be placed on the website link below. Live streaming details of the Funeral to be held on September 11, 10pm NZ time can be found on the same link. https://mortonsfunerals.co.uk/funerals/graham-anthony-newdick/
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2020