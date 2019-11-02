MANNING,
Graham Edward (Chop):
Passed away on October 30, 2019, in Napier. Much loved husband of Pat. Father, brother, Granchop, uncle and friend. He was fun, mischievous, stubborn, kind and a mate to all. We will miss his cheeky grin and his 'number 8 wire' can-do style.
"You will be forever
in our hearts."
- Pat, Denise and Craig, Stephen and Kate, Brett, Troy, Holly, Alex.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Foundation NZ. A service for Graham will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, November 7, at 10.30am. Messages to the Manning Family C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 2, 2019