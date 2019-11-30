EDSER, Graham John:
On 27th November 2019, suddenly at the Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 75 years. Loved Dad of Helen & Glen, Maria & Cosmos, Malcolm & Pam, and grandad to Charlotte and Grace; Kristina and Aleks; and Crystal & Amy. Messages or tributes for Graham can be placed in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital for their care and support. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 7th December 2019 at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019