COWLEY, Graham Mitchell:
Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on October 25, 2020, aged 84 years. Loving husband of the late Margaret, adored father of Mark and Vicki, and Anna and John. Cherished Poppy of Laura and Lachlan. Loving brother of Lynette. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice in Graham's memory would be gratefully received and can be left at the service. A funeral service for Graham will be held in St Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier, on Wednesday, November 4, at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Cowley Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020