Graham CARR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graham CARR.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel
237 Fergusson Drive
Silverstream
View Map
Death Notice

CARR, Graham John:
Suddenly on 12 November 2019, aged 71 years. Loved husband of Lizzie for 26 years; brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Val, Andrea, Dave and Kate, Paul and Del, Lyn and Murray, Beverley and Brian; son-in-law of Jan. Loved by his many nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held in the St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel, 237 Fergusson Drive, Silverstream, on Monday 18 November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.