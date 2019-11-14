CARR, Graham John:
Suddenly on 12 November 2019, aged 71 years. Loved husband of Lizzie for 26 years; brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Val, Andrea, Dave and Kate, Paul and Del, Lyn and Murray, Beverley and Brian; son-in-law of Jan. Loved by his many nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held in the St Joseph's Home of Compassion Chapel, 237 Fergusson Drive, Silverstream, on Monday 18 November 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 14, 2019