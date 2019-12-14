CAIRD, Graham John:
Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Village on Thursday 12th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Julie for 61 years. Loved and missed by his family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Selwyn Sprott Village for their care of Graham over the last few years. Messages to the family may be posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. A funeral service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at St Teresa's Catholic Church, 301 Karori Road, Karori, on Tuesday 17th December at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019