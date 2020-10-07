ARMSTRONG,
Graham Edward Thomas:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 4 October 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Fay. Loved father of Mark, Lesley, Daphne, Sharron and Ian (dec). Much loved father-in-law of Debbie (dec), Barry, Warwick (dec) and Derek. Much loved and treasured Grandad of Eileen, Stacey (dec), Dwayne, Ben, Ross, Daniel and Nicky. Loved Great-Grandfather of Castor, Carys, Drew, Piper, Oliver, Alex, Bella, Ethan and Jordan. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Arohanui Hospice and the Healthcare staff for their loving care of Graham. All messages to the Armstrong family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. At the family's request, please no flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Graham will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Friday 9 October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
