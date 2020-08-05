ZORN, Graeme Alan:

On Saturday 1st August 2020 in Perth WA after a 2 year battle with cancer. A few weeks short of his 69th birthday. Formerly of Petone, Wellington. Loved son of the late Alan and Brenda Zorn. Treasured husband of Janis and step-Dad to Callum and Mitchell. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Caryl and Clyde, Roger, Joanne and Kevin. Uncle to Kerry, Matthew, Lisa, Nathan. Graeme fought so hard to stay a while longer but it was not to be. A service for Graeme will be held at Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Perth on 7th August. Any messages to Graeme's family C/- 26 Volga Street, Island Bay.

We love you Graeme and

will remember you always.

Sail on skipper.



