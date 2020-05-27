WHITE, Graeme Noel:
Suddenly at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue (dec). Extremely loved friend to Lisa & Barry, Matt, Anaru, Nick and their grandchildren. Loved brother of Christine Simpson, brother-in-law of Geordie, Melvin and Lyn.
Buddy, I remember you
dearly with heartfelt love and respect, I treasure our time we had together, love always - your friend Lisa.
A committal service for Graeme will be held in the Akatarawa Crematorium, 250 Akatarawa Road, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be posted C/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2020