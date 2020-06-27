Graeme WATERS

Death Notice

WATERS, Graeme Noel:
Of Waikanae. On 23 June 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly, while at work. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Gloria, and much loved father and father-in-law of Siobhan & Brendan, Joanna, and Rachael. Beloved Grandad of Jordan, Rebecca, Amelia, Brayden, Lachlan, and Mackenzie. Loved brother and brother-in- law of Glenys & Brian, Raewyn & Bill, Julie & Ron, Brian & Pam, Roger & Linda, and Graham & Lynne. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Because of quarantine requirements for immediate family travelling from Australia, Graeme's funeral service will not be held until mid-July: details will be advised nearer the time. Messages for the Waters Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Graeme to the charity of your choice.

Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020
