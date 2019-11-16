TULLOCH, Graeme Hugh:
25.6.1936 - 13.11.2019
Died peacefully in Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton. Family man, businessman, farmer, entrepreneur. Much loved husband of the late Estelle. Devoted father and father-in-law of Chris Bell and John Hale, John and Henriette, Steve, Liz and Steve Bosch. Loved grandad of Natalie, and Hayden; Jakob, and Anna; and Jemma. A special thanks to all staff including doctors, nurses and caregivers at Wairarapa Hospital and Lansdowne Park Rest Home. A private funeral has been held as per Graeme's wishes. An open day celebrating Graeme's life will be held as follows: Date: Saturday 30th November 2019. Time: Drop in between 10am and 4pm. Place: 302 Cornwall Road, R.D.7 Masterton. Light refreshments will be provided. All who knew and loved Graeme are invited.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019