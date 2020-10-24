Service Information Richmond Funeral Home 10 Richmond Rd Carterton , Wellington 063797616 Acknowledgement



Graeme Lincoln (Tody):

Vicki, Miranda and Miles together with Mike and Alison, Ellen and Bryan and their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported them in various ways following their recent sudden loss of Tody. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, text messages, emails, tributes, visits and donations made to the Wairarapa Cancer Society. A special thanks to the Doctors and staff Wairarapa Hospital who cared for Tody; to Army Chaplains David Lacey and Aaron Knotts and the Army Personnel both current staff and retired who all contributed to such a fitting farewell both in Trentham and Dunedin; and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. We would also like to thank Richmond Funeral Home for their exceptional care and extraordinary support during this sad time. We are comforted in the knowledge that Tody had touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation to each and every one of you. – Visit



