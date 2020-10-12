Graeme TOD

Death Notice

TOD,
Graeme Lincoln (Tody): J.P.
NZ J745553, Major (Retired) NZ Army. On 2nd October 2020 unexpectedly, aged 65 years. Dearly loved partner of Vicki. Loved step-father of Miranda and Miles. Loved son of the late Lincoln and Lorna Tod, loved brother and brother-in-law of Mike and Alison, Ellen-Mary and Bryan Fish. A very much loved uncle and great uncle, and a truly wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated. A service with full Military honours in accordance with Tody's wishes has been held. Messages to Vicki C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2020
