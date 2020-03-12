Graeme SMITH

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Russell Street
Marton
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Russell Street
Marton
Acknowledgement

SMITH,
Graeme John Spencer:
The family of Graeme would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all, for your prayers, expressions of love and comfort, flowers, baking and food that sustained us, generous donations to Forest and Bird, the professional care by St John's and the Palmerston North Hospital staff, the Rangitikei College tribute, Fr Peter's sensitive guidance and counsel, and Anthony and Brent and all the staff at Beauchamp's. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2020
