SMITH,
Graeme John Spencer:
The family of Graeme would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all, for your prayers, expressions of love and comfort, flowers, baking and food that sustained us, generous donations to Forest and Bird, the professional care by St John's and the Palmerston North Hospital staff, the Rangitikei College tribute, Fr Peter's sensitive guidance and counsel, and Anthony and Brent and all the staff at Beauchamp's. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2020