SMITH,
Graeme John Spencer:
Of Marton (born Foxton). Peacefully with his family by his side at Palmerston North Hospital, on Monday 2 March 2020. Aged 73 years. Loved husband and best friend of Anne. Cherished Dad and father-in-law to Claire and James, Paula and Nathan, and Kieran and Felicity. Treasured Grandad to his seven grandchildren. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Donations to Forest and Bird Society Rangitikei Branch would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Rosary will be recited at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Russell Street, Marton, on Wednesday 4 March 2020, at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 5 March 2020, at 11.00am, at St Francis Xavier, followed by interment at Mt View Lawn Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 3, 2020