SMART, Graeme Alan:
Graeme's family Barbara, Warren and Virginia, Karen and Geoff and his grandchildren would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported us with meals, baking, flowers, cards, visits and phone calls at the time of the loss of our very much loved Graeme. A big thank you to all of his medical people including Dr John Hardie-Boys, Cardiac Nurse Practitioner Brigitte Lindsay, the District Nurses, Doctors and staff at Hospice, Ward 4 Base Hospital and the Vascular Clinic, for their exceptional and personal care and support of Graeme. To those who attended his service - thank you for helping us to give him a great farewell, Paritutu Bowlers for their guard of honour, and for the very generous donations to Hospice. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
He will be forever
in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 28, 2019